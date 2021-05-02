Two dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Maine Correctional Center in Windham

WIMDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Women’s Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has now infected 24 inmates, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said Friday the infections were confirmed through PCR testing.

The first case linked to the outbreak was reported on April 21, Liberty said in a statement. The department, working with the Maine CDC, then tested all inmates and staff for COVID-19 on a regular basis, he said.

Liberty said an outbreak at the Maine State Prison in Warren, which began in mid March and led to 15 cases, is now closed.

Overall, the department said that it has administered 9,951 COVID-19 tests among inmates at five facilities. The department said 193 positive cases were reported.

The department said 678 adult inmates have been vaccinated with 400 first doses given and 278 receiving final doses.

Four juvenile residents have received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.