Advertisement

Two dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Maine Correctional Center in Windham

The first case at the facility’s Women’s Center was reported April 21.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Women's Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has...
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Women's Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has now infected 24 inmates, according to the Maine Department of Corrections
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Women’s Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has now infected 24 inmates, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said Friday the infections were confirmed through PCR testing.

The first case linked to the outbreak was reported on April 21, Liberty said in a statement. The department, working with the Maine CDC, then tested all inmates and staff for COVID-19 on a regular basis, he said.

Liberty said an outbreak at the Maine State Prison in Warren, which began in mid March and led to 15 cases, is now closed.

Overall, the department said that it has administered 9,951 COVID-19 tests among inmates at five facilities. The department said 193 positive cases were reported.

The department said 678 adult inmates have been vaccinated with 400 first doses given and 278 receiving final doses.

Four juvenile residents have received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases
Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and...
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine
22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson
Dustin Francis indicted
Indian Township Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend indicted
When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen from burning boat off coast of Cape Cod Friday

Latest News

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID
Disneyland reopens to public, Kentucky Derby is allowing thousands of fans as signs of normalcy...
Signs of normalcy return as millions get vaccinated
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India,...
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases