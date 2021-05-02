Advertisement

Treworgy Family Orchards Opens For The Season

The orchard opened it’s doors on May 1st.
The iconic Treworgy Orchards café, which opened it's doors on Saturday for the first time this...
The iconic Treworgy Orchards café, which opened it's doors on Saturday for the first time this year.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Maine staple opened it’s doors for the season this weekend.

While it’s famous apples and strawberries weren’t in season just yet, Treworgy Family Orchards still had plenty in store for visitors, including it’s famous café and a chance to feed some adorable goats, including a few newly born babies.

They even had a special treat for baseball players: a free cone for any player who showed up in uniform.

Treworgy says that they’re looking forward to another year of bringing people together with fun, safe outdoor entertainment.

”I mean, our whole vision here is to connect people together, to the land, to the agriculture, and to each other through community,” said Treworgy Owner Jonathan Kenerson.

“And so, we’ve been able to continue to do that, even through the pandemic, with increased safety measures.”

Treworgy says that they hope to have strawberries ready to harvest by early June.

For a full list of their upcoming activities, you can go their website, treworgyorchards.com

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and...
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine
Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases
22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson
The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings...
Rally held in Bangor in support of PRO Act
Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

Vendors offered seedlings, fresh greens, and specialty food to community members to kickoff the...
Bangor Farmer’s Market holds first market of season
Speedway 95 held their opening day yesterday.
Speedway 95 holds opening day for racing Saturday
The Maine Department of Transportation will begin work on a 13-mile stretch of I-95 in Palmyra,...
I-95 construction from Palmyra to Carmel to begin Monday
A Silver Alert has been issued for David Pelkey, 75, of Millinocket.
Police locate missing Millinocket man safely