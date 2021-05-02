Treworgy Family Orchards Opens For The Season

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Maine staple opened it’s doors for the season this weekend.

While it’s famous apples and strawberries weren’t in season just yet, Treworgy Family Orchards still had plenty in store for visitors, including it’s famous café and a chance to feed some adorable goats, including a few newly born babies.

They even had a special treat for baseball players: a free cone for any player who showed up in uniform.

Treworgy says that they’re looking forward to another year of bringing people together with fun, safe outdoor entertainment.

”I mean, our whole vision here is to connect people together, to the land, to the agriculture, and to each other through community,” said Treworgy Owner Jonathan Kenerson.

“And so, we’ve been able to continue to do that, even through the pandemic, with increased safety measures.”

Treworgy says that they hope to have strawberries ready to harvest by early June.

For a full list of their upcoming activities, you can go their website, treworgyorchards.com

