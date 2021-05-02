Speedway 95 holds opening day for racing Saturday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Racing fans get ready, Speedway 95 in Hermon is back!

Speedway 95 held their opening day yesterday.

After a rocky season last year where fans weren’t allowed until well into the summer.

Saturday night’s racing events featured five different divisions.

And folks were just excited to be back to the raceway.

”I’m real glad that we can have our fans back in some capacity, and of course we raced last year,” said Del Merritt, the racetrack’s owner. “Just come out and watch some good racing.”

To find the list of events for this year, you can visit speedway95racing.com.

