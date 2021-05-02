Advertisement

OOB busy during first weekend without travel restrictions

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - Coastal communities known to attract tourists saw a relatively busy Saturday, the first day without travel restrictions in more than a year.

Beginning May 1, Maine is no longer requiring people traveling to the state to quarantine or get a negative COVID-19 test.

In Old Orchard Beach, Kennebunkport and Kennebunk, many people were out walking, visiting shops and restaurants, and even playing arcade games.

“We got through it; that’s all you can do. When you have a business, you just have to keep trudging forward,” said Gladys Libertella, co-owner of Rocco’s Pizza in Old Orchard Beach.

Libertella said she is glad Mainers are getting vaccinated because so many businesses, including hers, have suffered over the past year.

“I’m just glad that there’s a sense of hope, that people are coming out and that things are calming down a little bit, and we’re going to get some sort of normalcy in our lives back again.”

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that while visitors from all states will be welcome as of Saturday, restrictions could be tightened again if travelers are coming from states that have been determined to be a hotspot for COVID-19 variants.

