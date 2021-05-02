Maine senator wants to renew Farm to School grant program

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican senator is joining with colleagues to renew the Farm to School Program, which helps get local food into schools.

Sen. Susan Collins said the bill “would ensure that students in Maine and across the country will continue to have access to local and healthy foods while supporting Maine farmers.”

Collins says the proposal is designed to raise the program’s funding from $5 million to $15 million.

She says the bill would provide nutritious food to children as well as help local food producers.

