Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 231 cases of coronavirus Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

The state death toll remains at 789.

Total cases are nearing 62,000.

More than 46,000 cases are confirmed.

Androscoggin County is recording the most new cases with 81.

Penobscot County has 13 new cases.

Kennebec County has 6. That’s the lowest number of cases reported in that county in a single day in more than a month.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting a change in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21

More than 39% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

1,164,913 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, more than 638,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers more than 47% of the state’s population.

More than 526,800 people have gotten the final dose.

Nearly 20,000 shots were administered Saturday.

Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21

