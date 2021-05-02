Advertisement

I-95 construction from Palmyra to Carmel to begin Monday

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation will begin work on a 13-mile stretch of I-95 in Palmyra, Etna, Newport, Plymouth, and Carmel Monday.

The construction will occur between exits 157 and 170.

The project will involve paving, bridge, and guardrail work on both the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate.

Drivers should expect a single-lane traffic pattern between May 3rd and June 25th.

After June 25th, overnight lane closures may occur Sunday evenings through Saturday mornings until work is completed.

MaineDOT anticipates construction to be completed by the end of June.

