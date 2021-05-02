Husson University satellite campus at NMCC switching to online format

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Husson University’s satellite campus at Northern Maine Community College… will transition to a fully online approach.

According to Bob Clark, President of Husson University, operations will shift to an online format beginning on May 15, 2021.

Clark says that with advancements in technology, online education will help to reach more students in rural areas like Northern Maine.

Students will be able to complete their studies through a combination of online and Zoom-enabled live classes broadcast from Husson’s Bangor campus.

He says these changes will be more convenient for students.

“The current demand is that they have more convenience with their learning,” President Clark said. “Certainly, as broadband and other opportunities for technology have expanded, they have found that the opportunity for online learning is presenting them a wide variety of choices and a wider range of opportunities.”

Clark adds no classes that are currently underway at the facility will be disrupted.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.