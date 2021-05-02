Advertisement

Husson University satellite campus at NMCC switching to online format

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Husson University’s satellite campus at Northern Maine Community College… will transition to a fully online approach.

According to Bob Clark, President of Husson University, operations will shift to an online format beginning on May 15, 2021.

Clark says that with advancements in technology, online education will help to reach more students in rural areas like Northern Maine.

Students will be able to complete their studies through a combination of online and Zoom-enabled live classes broadcast from Husson’s Bangor campus.

He says these changes will be more convenient for students.

“The current demand is that they have more convenience with their learning,” President Clark said. “Certainly, as broadband and other opportunities for technology have expanded, they have found that the opportunity for online learning is presenting them a wide variety of choices and a wider range of opportunities.”

Clark adds no classes that are currently underway at the facility will be disrupted.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and...
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine
Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases
22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson
When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen from burning boat off coast of Cape Cod Friday
Dustin Francis indicted
Indian Township Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend indicted

Latest News

The Maine Department of Transportation will begin work on a 13-mile stretch of I-95 in Palmyra,...
I-95 construction from Palmyra to Carmel to begin Monday
A Silver Alert has been issued for David Pelkey, 75, of Millinocket.
Police locate missing Millinocket man safely
A nationwide trend is affecting fire departments here in Maine.
Local fire department hosts hiring event Saturday
The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings...
Rally held in Bangor in support of PRO Act
Old Town Fire Department hires new firefighters.
Local fire department hosts hiring event