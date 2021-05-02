Decreasing clouds, breezy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will sweep through the region today. This will keep temperatures cooler across the north, where the front will pass through first, and warmer toward the coast. Gusty winds are expected through the day as the front moves through but will decrease overnight. High pressure will move in Sunday night before moving out Monday night. This will bring mostly clear conditions Sunday night and Monday morning.

A low pressure system will move into the region late Monday and linger through Thursday. Showers are expected to start late Monday afternoon and last through Thursday morning.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs 50°-65°. Breezy, with west wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows 30°-43°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the 50s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers possible in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.