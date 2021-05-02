Bangor Farmer’s Market holds first market of season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Farmer’s Market had their first market of the season today.

Vendors offered seedlings, fresh greens, and specialty food to community members to kickoff the season.

Organizers say that beginning in June, there will be four more vendors coming to the market.

In addition, there will be 4 fruit vendors coming in mid-summer.

Vendors say they are happy to be back at the market.

”It feels great. It’s always wonderful to see all the people we haven’t seen all winter long and get back in the swing of things of just visiting and helping people out planting their gardens,” said Hanne Tierney, a farmer at Cornerstone Farm in Palmyra. “As the season progresses, there’s just more and more awesome things here, and you can do almost your whole week’s grocery shopping right here at market.”\

The market runs every Sunday from 11 to 1:30 until November.

