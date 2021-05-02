Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and...
Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine
Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases
Maine CDC data as of 5-2-21
Maine CDC reports 231 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson
The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings...
Rally held in Bangor in support of PRO Act

Latest News

Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
Vendors offered seedlings, fresh greens, and specialty food to community members to kickoff the...
Bangor Farmer’s Market holds first market of season
Speedway 95 held their opening day yesterday.
Speedway 95 holds opening day for racing Saturday