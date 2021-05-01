U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen from burning boat off coast of Cape Cod Friday

CAPE COD, Massachusetts (WABI) - New video tonight from the U.S. Coast Guard after they rescued 5 fisherman from a burning boat off the coast of Cape Cod yesterday.

The Coast Guard says around 5 pm they got the distress call from the 100-foot Nobska about 85 miles East of Cape Cod.

When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.

They had to perform an air rescue to save the 5 fishermen.

They also say no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.