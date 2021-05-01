Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen from burning boat off coast of Cape Cod Friday

When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.
When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.
When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE COD, Massachusetts (WABI) - New video tonight from the U.S. Coast Guard after they rescued 5 fisherman from a burning boat off the coast of Cape Cod yesterday.

The Coast Guard says around 5 pm they got the distress call from the 100-foot Nobska about 85 miles East of Cape Cod.

When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.

They had to perform an air rescue to save the 5 fishermen.

They also say no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 30th
Maine CDC reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson
Second UMaine student charged with voter fraud
Police chase leads to arrest
Waterville man is facing charges after a police pursuit

Latest News

An equestrian farm in Lamoine held an open house today to support their horse vaulting team.
Starlight Horse Farm holds Open House Saturday
Members of the disposal crew work to package the numerous electronics for disposal.
Challenger Learning Center Hosts Annual “E-Waste” Event
Some of the many daffodils in bloom across the park.
Howland Holds First Ever “Daffodil Days”
Journey parade in Ellsworth, Friday.
Community welcomes Trenton girl home after bone marrow transplant