UMaine Track and Field teams hopeful for strong America East meet showing

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The America East track and field championships are this weekend. One of the biggest meets of the year for UMaine. It’s the final meet for the career of Dean Smith Award winner Anna Schumann.

“It’s a bittersweet thing. I’m so excited to be able to compete. Trained so hard and to be able to go with COVID is such a nice thing,” says UMaine jumper and relay runner Anna Schumann, “It’s kind of sad knowing it will be over but I will do my best to enjoy the last well hours I have with it.”

After the weekend, Anna plans to head home before going to Cornell for grad school.

Augusta’s James Olivier is coming off an injury in the fall but is one of the favorite’s going into the 800-meter run.

“Right now I’m healthy. That’s what matters. I’m ready to perform,” says UMaine runner James Olivier, “The first seed and I actually set our seed times in the same race. So, he got me last time but I know how he races.”

James says the event has sort of become the 800-meter dash and knows what it takes after competing at the Pan Am U20 games.

“Speeds that you have to achieve to be competitive are getting a little crazy so it is a sprint,” says Olivier, “I wouldn’t consider myself a sprinter but it is pushing the boundary of distance running.”

Former John Bapst sprinter and jumper Ben Cotton also hopes to make a big splash.

“I’m expecting to place in the long jump. I am hoping to get 5th or 6th,” says UMaine sprinter and jumper Ben Cotton, “It is one of the most competitive groups America East has had in a while. There’s a lot of jumpers already over 24 feet. So, I’m hoping I can at least get a good jump.”

America East meet is Saturday and Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.