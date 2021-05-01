Starlight Horse Farm holds Open House Saturday

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - An equestrian farm in Lamoine held an open house today to showcase many of their offerings, including their horse vaulting team.

Starlight Horse Farm showcased their Equestrian Vaulting team, Aurora Vaulters, in a demonstration to begin the open house.

Throughout the day, they offered pony rides for kids, a bake sale, and goat cuddling to support their non-profit team.

“The vaulting is our passion, so we love teaching that. It’s great for the kids, it’s fantastic for families,” said Cynthia Andrews, Vaulting Coach and Co-Owner of Starlight Horse Farm. “It could be as popular as like baseball or soccer, but there’s just not much knowledge around it. So we’re trying to get this community a little more knowledgeable about vaulting because it’s so amazing.”

You can find the team on Facebook at Aurora Vaulters.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.