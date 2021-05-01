Advertisement

Sports betting bills hit the Maine legislature

4 new bills are proposed
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two years after Governor Janet Mills vetoed a sports gambling bill, the ball is rolling again for sports wagering in Maine.

Four sports wagering bills were introduced to the Veterans and Legal Affairs committee Friday.

Since the Supreme Court legalized gambling in 2019, half the states and the District of Columbia have legalized betting.

The primary motivations, according to the lawmakers, were oversight, added revenue, and stopping the stream of Maine money going over the border to New Hampshire for gambling where it is legal.

“We don’t have a revenue projection on it, but even if it’s 5 million, even if it’s half of what New Hampshire is bringing in, how do you say no to revenue right now?” SAYS Representative Tim Roche of Wells.

New Hampshire has generated 33.9 million revenue dollars from sports betting according to Sports Betting Revenue Tracker. 15 million dollars from taxes and jurisdiction revenue. One of the major benefactors to the bills in Maine would be education.

