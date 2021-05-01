Advertisement

Rally held in Bangor in support of PRO Act

The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings designed to discourage union membership.
The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings...
The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings designed to discourage union membership.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Workers gathered in front of the Federal Building in Bangor this morning to support the PRO Act, a national bill aimed at expanding labor protections and employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings designed to discourage union membership.

It also expands unfair labor practices to include prohibitions against replacement of, or discrimination against, workers who participate in strikes.

This rally comes as nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland voted earlier this week to form their first ever union.

Senator Angus King and Congressman Jared Golden are already co-sponsoring the legislation.

Those in support of the PRO Act are calling on Senator Collins to support the bill as well.

”Workers in the United States of America, should not have to fight...to have a seat at the table,” said Cokie Giles, President of Maine Nurses Association. “That’s why again I want to thank representative Golden, and Senator King, and Chellie Pingree for voting for the PRO Act. Collins shouldn’t be left out of this, she could make a vote here to support regular everyday American, and Maine people, and I think she needs to be pressed for this.”

In a statement in response to today’s rally, Senator Collins’ Office says in part:

“The PRO Act is an enormous rewrite of our labor-management laws, and I oppose it in its current form. It contains many provisions that would harm both employees and employers, such as eliminating workers’ right to a secret ballot when deciding whether to form a union, forcing workers’ personal information to be turned over to union organizers without their consent and overriding state laws and constitutions.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 30th
Maine CDC reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.
Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson
Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases
Second UMaine student charged with voter fraud

Latest News

A nationwide trend is affecting fire departments here in Maine.
Local fire department hosts hiring event Saturday
An equestrian farm in Lamoine held an open house today to support their horse vaulting team.
Starlight Horse Farm holds Open House Saturday
When Coast Guard officials arrived they say parts of the boat were already engulfed in flames.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen from burning boat off coast of Cape Cod Friday
Members of the disposal crew work to package the numerous electronics for disposal.
Challenger Learning Center Hosts Annual “E-Waste” Event