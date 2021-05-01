Rally held in Bangor in support of PRO Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Workers gathered in front of the Federal Building in Bangor this morning to support the PRO Act, a national bill aimed at expanding labor protections and employees’ rights to organize and collectively bargain in the workplace.

The bill makes it an unfair labor practice to require or coerce employees to attend meetings designed to discourage union membership.

It also expands unfair labor practices to include prohibitions against replacement of, or discrimination against, workers who participate in strikes.

This rally comes as nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland voted earlier this week to form their first ever union.

Senator Angus King and Congressman Jared Golden are already co-sponsoring the legislation.

Those in support of the PRO Act are calling on Senator Collins to support the bill as well.

”Workers in the United States of America, should not have to fight...to have a seat at the table,” said Cokie Giles, President of Maine Nurses Association. “That’s why again I want to thank representative Golden, and Senator King, and Chellie Pingree for voting for the PRO Act. Collins shouldn’t be left out of this, she could make a vote here to support regular everyday American, and Maine people, and I think she needs to be pressed for this.”

In a statement in response to today’s rally, Senator Collins’ Office says in part:

“The PRO Act is an enormous rewrite of our labor-management laws, and I oppose it in its current form. It contains many provisions that would harm both employees and employers, such as eliminating workers’ right to a secret ballot when deciding whether to form a union, forcing workers’ personal information to be turned over to union organizers without their consent and overriding state laws and constitutions.”

