Mostly sunny, breezy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are a few lingering showers this morning as a low departs our region. The showers will taper off by late morning and open up to mostly sunny skies. However, high pressure off to our south is creating a pressure gradient over our area, which will bring breezy conditions today and tomorrow.

Clouds will begin to increase overnight before a cold front sweeps through the region on Sunday. A few showers are possible overnight and into the early morning. Clouds will begin to clear out by the afternoon.

More showers are expected Monday through Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 45°-58°. Breezy with NW wind 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible. Lows 30°-42°. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will a few light showers possible. Becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs 50°-62°. Breezy, with west wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 50s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the 50s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

