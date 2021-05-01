Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 417 new cases

Nearly 39% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting five more coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Kennebec and Sagadahoc counties each reported two new deaths, while Penobscot County reported on new death.

There have now been 789 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

The Maine CDC is reporting 417 new cases of COVID-19.

This is the second time this week new daily cases have been over 400.

Total cases now surpass 61,600.

Confirmed cases are approaching 46,000.

In our region, Kennebec County is reporting the most new cases with 62. Total cases in that county top 57-hundred.

Somerset County has 29 new cases.

Penobscot has 23.

Knox County is reporting 19.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting a change in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 5-1-21


Nearly 39% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

1,156,971 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, more than 635,000 people have received their first shot.

That covers more than 47% of the state’s population.

More than 521,000 people have gotten the final dose.

Maine CDC as of 5-1-21
Maine CDC as of 5-1-21(WABI)

