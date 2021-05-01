Indian Township Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend indicted

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Indian Township man accused of attacking his girlfriend and faking an assault on himself was indicted.

34-year-old Dustin Francis is facing a number of charges including kidnapping and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Francis was found laying in the street on Parkview Avenue in Bangor on November 7th, according to Bangor Police.

He reportedly told officers he was attacked and stabbed in the street by strangers.

Police saw that Francis was actually shot. He was taken to the hospital.

As officers were investigating, a 911 call came in from Francis’ girlfriend. She told police she escaped after being assaulted and held at gunpoint by Francis.

She reported gunshots were fired around the home while she was kept captive. The girlfriend says she was able to escape after being assaulted.

When Bangor police went to investigate, they found multiple bullet holes within the residence, including one that exited the residence and hit a neighboring building.

Authorities determined he shot himself.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.