Howland Holds First Ever “Daffodil Days”

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The people of Howland celebrated the first of what will hopefully be a new tradition today.

It was their first annual celebration of “Daffodil Days”, in honor of the bloom of thousands of daffodils that were planted along the Penobscot and Piscataquis Rivers last fall.

Over 10,000 bulbs were planted by the community, who gathered today to commemorate the blooming of the flower.

The event was also attended by local vendors and gardening experts, who were happy to share tips on how to grow a special garden of your own.

Organizers behind the day say that they hope it will give visitors an appreciation for the beauty of Howland.

“Well, we hope people will come to Howland and see the daffodils, and maybe, take a look around the area. It’s a great place, they might choose to build a home or relocate their business,” said Thomas DeCost, the owner of Foxgreen Farms, who played a major role in the creation of the day.

And if you’d like to get a look at the daffodils yourself, the park is fully open to visitors.

