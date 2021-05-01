Advertisement

Community welcomes Trenton girl home after bone marrow transplant

Eight-year-old Journey Gartner has been battling with MDS - a bone marrow failure disorder.
By Morgan Sturdivant and Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - There was a big parade in Ellsworth on Friday for a little girl from Trenton.

She’s home from Boston Children’s Hospital after a successful bone marrow transplant with the help of her little brother.

Parade for Journey in Ellsworth
Parade for Journey in Ellsworth(WABI)

The family’s church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held her a welcome home parade.

We introduced you to the family earlier this year when they were testing family and friends to be possible bone marrow transplant candidates.

Turns out Journey’s bother, two-year-old Ezra, was a perfect match.

Her mom, Melanie, tells us after a successful transplant on April 1st, Journey was discharged much earlier than expected.

They got home on Thursday night and Friday their church is celebrating.

Journey said it feels “awesome [to be home.] I like being with my family instead of being in the hospital.”

Journey’s mom Melanie, said, “It’s such a relief. It was a great incredible experience. That is a special place Boston’s Children’s on the bone marrow transplant floor especially what they do is incredible.”

The family will do weekly appointments with their doctor closer to home.

Journey says she can’t wait to hang out with her brothers now that she’s back home.

