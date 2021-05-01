Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center Hosts Annual “E-Waste” Event

The event allows people to dispose of old electronics without harming the environment.
Members of the disposal crew work to package the numerous electronics for disposal.
By Ryan Mains
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People with old, unwanted, and unused electronics had a way to safely dispose of them in Bangor this morning.

All they had to do was bring the items down to the Challenger Learning Center, which hosted their annual spring “E-Waste” Fundraising Event.

From the safety of their cars, they could simply pull through, leave a donation of their choosing to the center, and let certified e-waste collectors handle the rest.

The Center says that anyone from across the state could bring their technology for safe disposal.

”It’s giving people a way to recycle responsibly, making it easy and efficient for them,” said Kirsten Hibbard, the Center’s Executive Director.

“But, again, even though we’re in Bangor, making it available for anyone, so whether you’re in greater Bangor, even further than that, you’re welcome to come to this event.”

If you missed the event, or just didn’t have anything to dispose of, but would still like to donate, you can go to https://www.astronaut.org/.

