Advertisement

Aroostook County man pleads guilty to drug charges

40-year-old Jeff Curtis entered a guilty plea in federal court in Bangor.
Courtroom gavel
Courtroom gavel(HNN File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Aroostook County pleads guilty Friday night to federal drug charges.

Court documents say 40-year-old Jeff Curtis and others got meth and sold it to people in Aroostook County and other parts of the state.

“According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico,” a press release stated.

Curtis faces up to 20 years in prison and a one million dollar fine. According to a press release, “He also faces between three years and a lifetime of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 29th
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 30th
Maine CDC reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Police find body in Owls Head wetlands
Second UMaine student charged with voter fraud

Latest News

Journey parade in Ellsworth, Friday.
Community welcomes Trenton girl home after bone marrow transplant
Dustin Francis indicted
Indian Township Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend indicted
Both the Moderna and single-does Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at vaccination...
PCHC to offer vaccination clinics at Husson, EMCC
The Riverside Art Center opened a new art studio last month.
New Ellsworth Art Center offering classes and studio space