Aroostook County man pleads guilty to drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Aroostook County pleads guilty Friday night to federal drug charges.

Court documents say 40-year-old Jeff Curtis and others got meth and sold it to people in Aroostook County and other parts of the state.

“According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico,” a press release stated.

Curtis faces up to 20 years in prison and a one million dollar fine. According to a press release, “He also faces between three years and a lifetime of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.”

