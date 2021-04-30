Advertisement

Woodland’s Curtis commits to join Husson womens basketball program

1000 point scorer joins Eagles program
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Woodland Dragons star Emily Curtis has committed to Husson and will join the womens basketball program with the Eagles. She was a 1000 point career scorer. A multisport athlete at Woodland she averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. Head coach Kissy Walker said of Curtis she believes her game will rise to another level at Husson.

