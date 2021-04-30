Waterville nonprofit recycles unwanted tech, to repurpose it for those in need

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A nonprofit organization in Waterville that helps Mainers tap into technology has seen a dramatic increase since the start of the pandemic.

give I-T. get I-T. operates the only service of its kind in New England.

give IT. get IT. has been getting Information Technology to people who need it most since 2002.

The nonprofit commercial electronic recycling service has one goal: increase digital inclusion in the state of Maine.

”Digital inclusion of course is having the tools and knowing how to use them, for your career, education, seniors staying included, among other things,” said give IT. get IT. Co-Founder, Chris Martin.

The organization’s services have ramped up during the pandemic, with more Mainers working, going to school, and shopping from home.

”We usually help between 1,200 to 1,600 people a year, demand went well over 4,000 this year, it was just out of control,” added Martin.

give IT. get IT. provides businesses, nonprofits, and schools a way to recycle their electronics.

Then the organization repurposes what it can, for those who need it most.

”Recycle it, reuse it, document it, and make sure it goes to some form of best use,” said Martin.

Jeff Hamlin, IT director of RSU 34, recently used give IT. get IT. when he disposed of old school computers.

”This is something that every school is faced with, how can you look at this and say here’s an opportunity to get rid of our e-waste and send it to somebody who is going to make good use of it, I mean it’s a win-win for everybody involved,“ said Jeff Hamlin.

”We are that next step where if somebody wants to get out of cyclical poverty or to improve their lives, get some jobs skills, go back to school,” said Martin.

give IT. get IT. is so good at what they do, they are certified to the R2 International Best Practices Standard.

The highest industry standard for data security, environmental impact, compliance, and health safety in electronics reuse and recycling.

”Companies really should know where their IT goes. If they partner with us, they will know where it goes without having to worry about what happened to their data,” Martin added.

Although give IT. get IT. is busier than ever, Co-Founder Chris Martin says they have a lot more capacity.

”If there is any possible reuse value or continued life left in their technology, we will use it, really well,” said Martin.

For more information on how you can get help from give IT. get IT., you can go to their website.

You can also call them directly, 207-338-4233.

