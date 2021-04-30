WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A Waterville man is facing charges after a police pursuit on Wedensday night.

It happened around 10 pm in the Augusta area.

Police say 34-year-old Richard Ratajczal-Leaman is facing numerous charges including failure to stop, driving to endanger, and refusing to submit to arrest.

They say a caller reported a car was chasing them on I-95 with its flashers on, and the driver had threatened them with a firearm.

Troopers located the caller on West River Road in Waterville.

They say a low-speed pursuit then began with Ratajczal-Leaman.

Police say he stopped on Colonial Avenue where he got out and ran.

We’re told he was tasered by Waterville Police and taken into custody.

Police say they didn’t find a firearm at the scene.

Ratajczal-Leaman was not hurt, but he was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

