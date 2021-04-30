UMaine football captain Stevens enters transfer portal

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football captain Deshawn Stevens announced he will enter the transfer portal. He is set to graduate from UMaine shortly and will use his extra year of eligibility to pursue graduate school and a higher level of football.

“What it is to really work hard. To really come into the building every day and try to better yourself really and truly. So for me, I have imparted everything I could have for this past since 2019 being in an active leader role.,” says UMaine senior captain Deshawn Stevens, “As a competitor, I feel like I have the capability and the ability to play at a higher level. With the eligibility being there I feel like why can I not be out there... My dream is still to be in the NFL.... I lost two seasons of full football because of injury and COVID. So for me, it’s like I want to put together a full season know to show I am better and stronger than before. That I can do things every other player who plays now can and more. Whoever does come, doing the best for Deshawn Stevens. Not just joining the biggest and best name out there just because it is what it is. It wouldn’t do anything significant for me or the program as well. It would just be a waste of time for both sides. So whichever one comes in soon, whichever one or all, it’s all about doing my research and setting myself up to be successful for this fall.”

