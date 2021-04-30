Second UMaine student charged with voter fraud

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A University of Maine student has been indicted on charges of voting twice in the November election.

The attorney general’s office says Manikomal Kehler voted via absentee ballot in her hometown of Milford and then voted again on Election Day in Orono.

The day after the election, Kehler reported that she had voted twice but it was too late to pull back her ballot. She’s the second University of Maine student to be charged with voter fraud.

Alyssa Dau, of Bowdoinham, is facing criminal charges for voting with an absentee ballot in the name of a former roommate.

That case is pending.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.