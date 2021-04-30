Rental cars could be hard to come by in Maine this summer

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - As more people begin to travel across the country, there is increased demand for rental cars but fewer cars to rent.

Last year, many car rental agencies sold off vehicles that were not being used. Due to supply chain shortages affecting car manufacturers, car rental companies aren’t able to restore their inventory.

That is a problem for more rural travel destinations, such as Maine, where most locations require a car to get to.

This summer there will also be more direct flights to the Portland Jetport than ever before.

Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said he is concerned about rental car availability.

“The last thing we want is for a passenger who’s never been to Portland before, who’s coming from one of the new Midwest cities, thinking they can fly in and rent the car, and they’re looking forward to going to Acadia National Park, and they get here and there’s no rental car. That’s a huge concern to us,” Bradbury said.

Bradbury said there are eight rental car agencies that operate out of the Jetport. He said he expects availability to be down about 33%.

