Rain Continues This Afternoon, Possibly Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the region this afternoon and to our east this evening. Periods of rain will continue through the evening hours, possibly heavy at times. Temperatures will top off right around 50° for most spots. The rain will taper off tonight as low pressure moves to our east. Most of the rain will be done and out of here by midnight or shortly after. By the time the rainfall winds down, we’ll see rainfall totals ranging from .5″ to 1″ for most spots with some spots possibly seeing as much as 1.50″. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

Better weather as we head into our weekend. Lingering morning clouds to start Saturday will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. We’ll have a gusty wind on the backside of the departing storm making for a breezy day too which will help to dry things out. Temperatures on Saturday will be in 50s to near 60°. The northwest wind on Saturday could gust to 25-30 MPH. A cold front will cross the state early Sunday. This will just bring most areas some cloudiness to start the day but northern locales could see a morning shower too. The front will move through quickly and skies will brighten up with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. More clouds will move in on Monday ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Rain, possibly heavy at times. Breezy and cool. Highs between 46°-54°. Wind will become north/northwest 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain ending. Some breaks possible late. Lows between 36°-43°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Brightening skies and breezy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

