Rain Coming To An End. Drier & Breezy Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move to our east wrapping around rain showers to much of the region. As the low moves out, rain showers will become more scattered and will come to an end by about midnight. Most locations will see additional rainfall ranging from a few hundredths to upwards of 0.25″. Highest additional rainfall amounts will be to the east. Clouds will remain for this evening and lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

As the low departs, the pressure gradient will tighten and winds will pick up and stay breezy for most of the weekend. Saturday will start off with clouds and then finish up with sunshine. Highs will be again in the 40s and 50s with a NW wind that could gust close to 30 mph. By early Sunday, a cold front will sweep through. For most this will just bring clouds, but for a few locations along the Canadian border, could see some light showers early Sunday. Skies will brighten throughout the day on Sunday with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Dry conditions for Monday with highs in the 50s & 60s, but increasing rain chances by Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Decreasing showers, but still mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 30s & 40s. NW wind around 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds will give way to sunshine with highs that will range from the upper 40s north to near 60° along the coast. Breezy NW wind gusting close to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with a few showers across the north. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon with highs in the 50s & 50s. Winds out of the west around 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers with highs in the 50s.

