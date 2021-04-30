Advertisement

PCHC to offer vaccination clinics at Husson, EMCC

Both the Moderna and single-does Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at vaccination clinics at Husson and EMCC.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to younger Mainers, Penobscot Community Health Center is holding clinics at Husson University and Eastern Maine Community College next week.

PCHC has a goal vaccinate as many students as possible, by making it as convenient as possible before the summer break. Both the Moderna and single-does Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

The clinics are open to the faculty and the public as well.

”Both for their own protection, for ongoing management of the pandemic, and to accelerate our progress toward herd immunity, students are a natural population of people that we’d like to offer the vaccine to in a way that makes it easy for them to accept it.”

Clinics at Husson will be on May 3rd and May 10th from one to 4 pm. The one at EMCC is set for May 4th from 9 a-m to noon.

For more information on clinics at either school, visit pchc.com/vaccines.

