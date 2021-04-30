Advertisement

Patriots select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Giants trade down and pick up Florida WR

Jones was predicted by experts to go in the top 5.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10)(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021 NFL Draft getting underway Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio. Three quarterbacks went to start the draft. Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson went first overall to Jacksonville.

The New England Patriots picked 15th and they got their quarterback in Alabama’s Mac Jones. Jones dropped to 15th while many experts had him in the top 5. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and a national champion. Mac threw for 4500 yards passing with 41 touchdowns to 4 picks. He won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award this year.

Jones told reporters, “Secretly, I wanted to go to the Patriots all along.”

The Giants traded the 11th pick to the Chicago bears who took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The got the 20th pick, a 5th round this year, a first round and fourth round pick in 2022 in return. Big haul for the G-men. They took wide receiver Kadarius Toney a home run wide receiver out of Florida at 20th overall. He had 984 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns and 1 punt return touchdown.

