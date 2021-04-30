Northern Light EMMC urges organ donation registration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - April is “Donate Life” month, dedicated to the awareness of organ donation. In the United Sates there are more than one-hundred-thousand people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.

Madonna Arsenault is a COVID Screener and Volunteer Chaplin at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. She donated a kidney to her dad in 2013. Arsenault says it changed her life and her dad’s.

Now she’s sharing her experience as a living donor with families who are facing decisions about organ donation.

“Not everybody is going to be called to do this,” she said. “Y’know, give a part of their own self. The fact that you could possibly sacrifice what you have, be a good steward of your own life for the sake of someone else? I mean, thats the greatest gift you can give.”

“What we really want to encourage is to have discussions with your loved ones early, that if something tragic were ever to happen to you, what you would want done, or to have yourself on the registry,” added Jim Oullette, Northern Light EMMC’s Organ Donation Coordinator.

For more information on organ donation and and programs associated with Northern Light, visit northernlighthealth.org/donatelife.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.