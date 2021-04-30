Advertisement

New Ellsworth Art Center offering classes and studio space

The Riverside Art Center opened a new art studio last month.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Art Center in Ellsworth is offering a place for artist of all ages to hone their craft.

The Riverside Art Center opened a new art studio last month. There’s also an an after school art program for kids. The owner is accepting artwork for gallery space, too, both in the studio and the Riverside Cafe Restaurant.

”Ellsworth would be a great art hub,” said Riverside Art Center owner Jack Tedeschi. “It’s in the center of several communities. There’s a rich base of artist community around here. We’re looking forward to helping the art community get the word out, and organizing, and pain paint, draw draw.”

For more information on programs there, visit riversideartcenter.com.

