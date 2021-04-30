Maine’s ‘Drug Take Back Day’ results are in

Maine (WABI) - Maine had the second highest amount of collected drugs in all of New England after last week’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released the information Friday.

Mainers had the chance to drop off unused or unwanted prescription medications at a number of sites around the state.

More than 27,000 pounds of items were collected.

In all, more than 92,000 pounds or over 46 tons of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs were turned in.

That was at 565 collection sites throughout New England.

