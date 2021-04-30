Advertisement

Maine’s ‘Drug Take Back Day’ results are in

More than 27,000 pounds of items were collected.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Maine had the second highest amount of collected drugs in all of New England after last week’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released the information Friday.

Mainers had the chance to drop off unused or unwanted prescription medications at a number of sites around the state.

More than 27,000 pounds of items were collected.

In all, more than 92,000 pounds or over 46 tons of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs were turned in.

That was at 565 collection sites throughout New England.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 29th
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police find body in Owls Head wetlands
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ arrested
Second UMaine student charged with voter fraud
Police chase leads to arrest
Waterville man is facing charges after a police pursuit

Latest News

Local officials tell TV5 that the they are seeing some of the lowest numbers of blood donations...
Blood donations near lowest levels in a year
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 30th
Maine CDC reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maine Medical Center nurses vote to unionize
Rental cars could be hard to come by in Maine this summer