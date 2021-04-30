Maine Medical Center nurses vote to unionize

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - In the culmination of a closely-watched months-long labor battle, registered nurses at Maine’s largest hospital, Maine Medical Center, voted Thursday to form their first union.

The Maine Med RNs voted 1,001 - 750 in a mail ballot election counted by the National Labor Relations Board, a 57% margin, according to National Nurses United.

“It’s a new day for nurses and patients across Maine,” said MSNA President Cokie Giles, RN, in a statement. “I am thrilled for my colleagues at Maine Med, for their resolve to win a collective voice for their patients and their community. And I look forward to working with you for the future of high-quality patient care for all Maine residents.”

Hospital administrators had tried to persuade the nurses against forming the union.

“We had hoped for a different outcome as we believe that the best way for Maine Medical Center to remain the region’s premier provider of medical care is to work directly with our care team members,” Maine Medical Center president Jeff Sanders said in a statement. “We will continue to put the care of our patients and welfare of our care team at the forefront of our decision making including putting our core values of respect, integrity, excellence, ownership, innovation and being patient-centered into action.”

MMC is reviewing the election results within the guidelines and the seven-day timeframe set by the NLRB in accordance with the law, the hospital said.

The unionization effort drew the attention of statewide political leaders when MMC offered COVID-19 vaccines to out-of-state anti-union contractors who administrators had brought in to help in their efforts.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.