Maine lawmakers consider bills to change, end qualified immunity for law enforcement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine lawmakers heard testimony Thursday from two bills that seek to end or limit qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.

One of the bills, which would entirely end qualified immunity as a defense for a police officer in a civil lawsuit, sparked hours of testimony.

Former Maine State Police trooper Elgin Physic testified against the bill. Elgin was the first Black trooper in state police history. He said he has experienced racism in and out of uniform.

“As you consider the aspect of qualified immunity, changing this or getting rid of it won’t fix the problems of racism that manifest themselves here and abroad,” Physic said.

Physic said lawmakers should instead work with police departments to tighten any misunderstandings in day-to-day policing.

“My hope is that a more collaborative effort would be an option before we start stripping down aspects that offer reprieve for officers to engage in their difficult job,” Physic said.

The ACLU of Maine supports ending qualified immunity and urged lawmakers to include corrections officers as well.

“Some states like Colorado, New Mexico and Connecticut have realized constitutional necessities like the Fourth Amendment right to be free from excessive force or the Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment will not be realized if officers can not be held liable for the damages they cause,” Michael Kebede, of the ACLU of Maine, said.

The other bill lawmakers heard testimony on would end qualified immunity in certain circumstances where force is used.

The bill would limit any lawsuits to $10,000 for each violation.

The bills would need to be voted out of committee before going to the full Legislature for consideration.

