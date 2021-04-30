Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 30th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting two more coronavirus-related deaths from Androscoggin County. That brings the death toll there to 70, including 11 in just the past two weeks.

There have now been 784 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

The Maine CDC reported 275 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

Total cases now surpass 61,000. Confirmed cases are approaching 46,000.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 30th
Androscoggin County is reporting 38 new cases. Kennebec County has 32. Penobscot County with 16.

Waldo and Washington counties are reporting just one new case each.

