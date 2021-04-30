Advertisement

LL Bean flagship store in Freeport to return to 24/7 operations

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FREEPORT, (WMTW) -L.L. Bean announced Thursday that its flagship store in Freeport will return to being open 24/7 next week.

The Freeport store was forced to close for several weeks at the beginning of the pandemic last year, and locks had to be installed on the entrances.

When the store reopened, it was with reduced hours.

On Monday, the locks will be removed from the flagship store and will go back to being open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The hunting and fishing store will also resume its traditional 24/7 operations.

L.L. Bean also announced its plans to open seven new retail locations across the U.S. and Canada this year.

