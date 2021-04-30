Evidence takes center stage in Rayshaun Moore murder trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Forensic evidence took center stage today in the trial of a Bangor man accused of killing a man in a fight outside a nightclub last year.

The 36-year-old is charged with murdering 25-year-old Demetrius Snow.

Snow died after an altercation in February of last year.

Moore’s lawyers argue police arrested the wrong guy.

Scientists with the Maine State Crime Lab testified to the information collected from the knife thought to be used to stab Snow.

Forensic DNA Analyst Catherine Macmillan said DNA that matched Snow was on it.

She says there is evidence that Moore’s DNA can be included as a “potential contributor.”

There was a third person’s DNA found but there was not enough to identify who it belongs to.

Lead detective James Burns never got DNA from the man defense attorney’s say actually killed Moore.

He says, ” I didn’t feel there was a need to get a sample.”

The defense is expected to take over Monday and begin calling witnesses to testify.

