COVID-19 outbreak grows at correctional center in Windham for women

The MDOC continues to manage COVID-19 outbreak at the Women's Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.
The MDOC continues to manage COVID-19 outbreak at the Women's Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Women’s Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has grown.

The Maine Department of Corrections is reporting 24 cases of coronavirus as of Friday. Last week the facility had five cases.

Officials with the MDOC say after the first report, they implemented testing for all residents and staff.

We’re told the testing will continue with results returned on a rolling basis.

A recent outbreak at the Maine State Prison in Warren is now closed.

