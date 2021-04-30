Brewer man accused of setting man on fire now formally charged with arson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer man accused of setting a man on fire last year is now formally charged with arson.

22-year-old Jonathan Williams was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.

Court documents say Williams was arrested in November.

Police say they were called to a Levant home around 3:45 am for reports of a man who had been set on fire while he was sleeping after drinking that night.

Williams was visiting the man and his wife.

Court documents say his wife called police when her husband’s screams woke her up.

First he went to a Bangor hospital to be treated for burns on his body and later to a Portland hospital to be treated for the first, second and third degree burns.

Williams was also indicted for other fires he’s accused of setting in Brewer.

He was on bail for those in November.

Williams is being held at Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.

