Blood donations near lowest levels in a year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local officials tell TV5 that the they are seeing some of the lowest numbers of blood donations in more than a year..

Tara Rabideau is the Transfusion Manager at Northern Light EMMC.

She says the need for social distancing and schools not being able to run their typical donation drives has put them in a hole.

Rabideau adds that she has found misconceptions from potential donors when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Some people may be worried that they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccination recently and there’s concerns that may defer them from being able to donate,” she explained. “It doesn’t. You can donate right after as long as you know what vaccine you received.”

The summer months are a time when donations usually fall off.

So, if you are able to donate they ask that you make an appointment, especially if you have Type O blood.

