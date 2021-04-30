Bangor Parks and Rec needs lifeguards, other seasonal workers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is in need of help in the weeks to come.

A lot of it.

“We are in need of a seasonal workers this summer.”

Bangor Parks and Rec’s Debbie Gendreau says the city just isn’t seeing the applications like they have in years past. It’s concerning considering what they need to maintain.

“We have 32 parks, 12 playgrounds, four trail systems along with multiple athletic fields. It takes a lot of people to maintain all those things,” she said.

Not to mention the needs for the city pools.

“It takes over 20 lifeguards to be able to operate those and be able to accommodate all the citizens of Bangor.”

She went on to say, “We need supervisors for the pools, lifeguards, park maintenance. We actually need some golf course maintenance. We are looking all around.”

For lifeguards the city is running a training program in the coming weeks.

“We are looking for people to come in,” said Gendreau. “We hire them and if they pass the course and they work for us we will reimburse them. It ranges from all ages. We are looking for kids start in the ages of 15-16 all the way to young adults. They’re looking for a job and they can swim and I love being around the water come on in.”

“Lifeguard positions a lot of high school and college kids apply so we start that in the middle of June and runs basically 10 weeks until the season is over,” she added.

For other positions they are offering 40 hours a week through the summer and in some cases into the fall.

More information about applying for these open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.