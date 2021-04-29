Advertisement

Weekly unemployment claims drop to lowest levels of 2021 in Maine

Weekly unemployment claims drop to lowest levels of 2021 in Maine
Weekly unemployment claims drop to lowest levels of 2021 in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Continued claims for Maine unemployment compensation are at their lowest level of 2021.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded about 13,700 weekly certifications for state jobless benefits the week ending April 24th. That’s the lowest it’s been since the final week of 2020.

Another 13,000 continued claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Initial claims for state unemployment stayed steady at 1,700. Another 150 were filed for PUA, up about 50 from the week before.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th
Maine CDC reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
Daycare operator out of business, charged with assaulting toddler
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in St. Albans
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 29th
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maine leaders react to President Biden’s address
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted Maine’s graduation season last year.
Graduations can be safely held outside, Maine CDC head says
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Maine leaders react to President Biden’s address