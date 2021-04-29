Weekly unemployment claims drop to lowest levels of 2021 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Continued claims for Maine unemployment compensation are at their lowest level of 2021.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded about 13,700 weekly certifications for state jobless benefits the week ending April 24th. That’s the lowest it’s been since the final week of 2020.

Another 13,000 continued claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Initial claims for state unemployment stayed steady at 1,700. Another 150 were filed for PUA, up about 50 from the week before.

