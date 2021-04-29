‘Tiny Steps’ project selling flowers to raise funds to build a home for a female vet in need

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Back in December, we introduced you to Kacey Jordan, a 17-year-old from Lamoine who’s earning her Gold Award from the Girl Scouts by raising enough money to build a house for a female veteran in need.

Kasey’s goal is to raise $25,000 in the next year.

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth is donating twenty-five “Flower Wraps” in time for Mother’s Day, and Kasey is selling them on her Facebook page to help her reach her goal.

You can pre-order the wraps for pick-up at the Bud Connection on May 8th.

“I just think she’s a cute little nugget that’s doing such a great thing, and it’s such a great project,” said Bud Connection owner Barbara Courchesne. “And its really a community project. So I’m super happy to be sponsoring somebody that is ready to go out there and go get ‘em.”

To pre-order a Mother’s Day Wrap and support Kasey’s Gold Award Project, visit ‘Tiny Steps’ on facebook.

