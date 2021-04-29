Advertisement

‘Tiny Steps’ project selling flowers to raise funds to build a home for a female vet in need

Kasey Jordan is selling these flower wraps from The Bud Connection for Mother's Day, as a way...
Kasey Jordan is selling these flower wraps from The Bud Connection for Mother's Day, as a way to raise funds for her Gold Award Project.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Back in December, we introduced you to Kacey Jordan, a 17-year-old from Lamoine who’s earning her Gold Award from the Girl Scouts by raising enough money to build a house for a female veteran in need.

Kasey’s goal is to raise $25,000 in the next year.

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth is donating twenty-five “Flower Wraps” in time for Mother’s Day, and Kasey is selling them on her Facebook page to help her reach her goal.

You can pre-order the wraps for pick-up at the Bud Connection on May 8th.

“I just think she’s a cute little nugget that’s doing such a great thing, and it’s such a great project,” said Bud Connection owner Barbara Courchesne. “And its really a community project. So I’m super happy to be sponsoring somebody that is ready to go out there and go get ‘em.”

To pre-order a Mother’s Day Wrap and support Kasey’s Gold Award Project, visit ‘Tiny Steps’ on facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
REPORT: Windsor daycare owner facing charges after 19-month-old was found unresponsive
24-year-old Savannah Brann is charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than six...
Daycare operator out of business, charged with assaulting toddler
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 28th
Maine CDC reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in St. Albans
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 29th
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Students try on dresses in past years of the Cinderella project
Cinderella Project prepares 1200 free prom dresses in Belfast
Old Town hiring event this Saturday.
Old Town Fire Department looking to hire more firefighters this Saturday
Report: Bangor woman facing charges after investigation on Union Street
Judge orders Bangor woman facing federal drug charges to be held without bail
“I had my first legal drink here, June 13th 1983. It was something beyond my wildest dreams...
Finback Ale House in Bar Harbor; Something old, something new