Protestors gather in Augusta to launch The Five Freedoms Campaign

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some Mainers and state lawmakers say their rights have been infringed upon during the pandemic.

They held a rally outside the State House Wednesday night to launch what they call The Five Freedoms Campaign.

The campaign is rallying for support for five major issues.

They say they do not want vaccine passports, mask mandates or emergency law.

They also want to open schools up 100 percent, and want businesses to have complete freedom over how they operate and at what capacity.

Earlier this week Governor Mills’ ended the mask mandate if you are outdoors, lifting part of the mask mandate that has prompted these protests.

”Let’s life them and then leave it that way,” Rep. Heidi Sampson of Alfred said. “Don’t go back. I don’t think we need to be stepping backwards. Go forward. And that’s the whole point of this, is to open our eyes and to see the facts and let’s have a rational, reasonable conversation about this, everyone.”

We’ve reached out to Governor Mills’ Office for comment but she has not yet responded.

