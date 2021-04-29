Advertisement

Police find body in Owls head wetlands

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - Rockland’s Police Chief says authorities found a body in Owls Head on Thursday.

It was discovered in wetlands off of Route 73.

Police have been looking for a Rockland man who went missing on April 12th.

Last week, they were searching around the same area for him.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

