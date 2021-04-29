Old Town Fire Department looking to hire more firefighters this Saturday

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - If you think you have what it takes to be a firefighter, head to the Old Town Fire Department this Saturday.

They’re holding a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Currently, they have 18 firefighters and are looking to up that to 24.

Basic EMT certification is the only requirement for applicants.

Saturday’s event is addressing a nationwide trend of fewer people applying to be firefighters.

“Currently we run six a shift. It’s definitely not too out of the ordinary to be running at five, and then you have a couple people on ambulance calls. So really, when it comes to firefighting, you typically are short staffed. So then we’re relying on our mutual aid partners as well,” said Taylor Haines, a firefighter with the department.

“Right now, we work at an average of 56 hours a week. With these six positions, we’ll bring us down to 42 hours a week. It’s upping our level of service even greater. Because we’ll have more people, we’ll be more rested,” said Nic Davis, a firefighter with the department.

Informal interviews will be done on site, so remember your resume and cover letter.

